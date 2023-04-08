China health officials lash out at WHO, defend virus search

Chinese health officials have defended their search for the source of the COVID-19 virus and lashed out at the World Health Organization after its leader said Beijing should have shared genetic and other information earlier. The director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the WHO comments were “offensive and disrespectful.” He said Chinese researchers “actively shared research results.” The first human cases were detected in Wuhan in central China in late 2019. The WHO director-general said last month newly disclosed genetic material gathered in Wuhan should have been shared three years ago. The samples show DNA from raccoon dogs mingled with the virus, bolsterning the theory COVID-19 came from animals, not a lab leak.