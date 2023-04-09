AMA's first gay president to take over at tumultuous time

The first openly gay person to lead the American Medical Association takes the reins at a fractious time for U.S. health care. The rights of transgender patients and those seeking abortion care are under threat _ as is the medical judgment of physicians who treat them. Disinformation challenging scientific evidence is rampant. And the pandemic isn't over. Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld didn't campaign as a member of the LGBTQ community, but says it's a big deal for a group once known mainly as a conservative self-interested trade group. He spoke recently to The Associated Press about his background and new job.

