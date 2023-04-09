Health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as 'not America'

The nation’s top health official says a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was “not America.” And Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra isn't ruling out defying the judge’s order if necessary. Becerra tells CNN's “State of the Union” that “we want the courts to overturn this reckless decision” so women can continue to have “access to a drug that’s proven itself safe.” He says that for now, women do have access to the abortion medication mifepristone because a federal judge in Texas has put his ruling from Friday on hold for a week so federal officials could file a challenge.