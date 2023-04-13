Man pleads not guilty in anti-abortion office firebombing

The man accused of firebombing a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion group's office has pleaded not guilty. Investigators believe Hridindu Roychowdhury threw two Molotov cocktails into the Madison office of Wisconsin Family Action last May. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one count of attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive. No one was in the office at the time. Roychowdhury was arrested in a Boston airport last month and prosecutors say he had a one-way ticket to Guatemala. Roychowdhury is being held in federal custody. The U.S. attorney's office has not said when he will be returned to Wisconsin to face trial.