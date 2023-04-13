GOP's Tim Scott says he backs 20-week federal abortion ban

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina says he'd support a federal ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Scott was in New Hampshire on Thursday was meeting with GOP officials and pastors a day after announcing his exploratory committee for a 2024 presidential campaign. Abortion has become an increasingly animating issue in elections in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Republican candidates are under pressure from influential anti-abortion groups to support a national ban. Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have sought to codify the right to an abortion.