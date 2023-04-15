Hospital sues Missouri's top prosecutor over trans care data

A Kansas City hospital is suing Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey over his demands for records as part of his investigation into gender-affirming care. Children's Mercy Hospital says in a lawsuit filed Friday that Bailey has sent 54 investigative demands to Children's Mercy, despite no allegations of wrongdoing against the hospital. The Kansas City Star reports the demands include all times when child abuse was reported to police and whether the hospital provides hormone blockers or performs surgery for transgender patients. Bailey began investigating a pediatric transgender clinic in St. Louis in February and has expanded the investigation to other health care providers.