Berlusconi's treatment for infection continues in hospital

The doctors caring for former Premier Silvio Berlusconi in a Milan hospital, where he is recovering from a lung infection, say his treatment continues now that he is out of intensive care. His longtime personal physician and a blood cancer specialist signed off on the brief medical bulletin Monday a day after the media mogul was transferred from ICU at San Raffaele hospital to a regular-care section. The 86-year-old Berlusconi was hospitalized on April 5 with the lung infection. Days later, doctors revealed he has chronic leukemia. The brief bulletin on Monday gave no hint at when Berlusconi might be discharged.