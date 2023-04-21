The struggle to read: One third grader's winding journey

Thomas is in third grade, but he reads as if he’s a few years younger. His journey has been a winding one. While third grade is considered a crucial reading year, Thomas has a learning disability, ADHD and epilepsy. As he has moved through this year, his parents and teachers have worked to increase his reading level. But Thomas still struggles. He is, however, determined. As he tells his father, “Don’t ever underestimate the power of my brain.”