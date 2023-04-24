Hillary Clinton taunts Ron DeSantis, Republicans by siding with Disney in fight against "Parental Rights in Education"
Published
(Natural News) Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton signified her siding with Disney as the entertainment giant continues its “war” against Republicans and those who support parental rights, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “As Republicans declare war on Disney, I know whose side I’m on,” Clinton tweeted on Tuesday, April 18, attaching...Full Article