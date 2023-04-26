UN warns of lab risk, more displacement amid Sudan conflict

U.N. officials say one side in the Sudan conflict has seized control of a national health lab in the capital of Khartoum that holds biological material, calling it an “extremely dangerous” development. The announcement came as officials warned that more refugees could flee Sudan despite a cease-fire between rival forces. The fighting has plunged Sudan into chaos, pushing the already heavily aid-dependent African nation to the brink of collapse. Dr. Nima Saeed Abid, the World Health Organization’s representative in Sudan, expressed concerns that “one of the fighting parties” — he did not identify which one — had seized control of the central public health laboratory in Khartoum.