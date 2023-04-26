Cosmetic to critical: Blue states help trans health coverage
Democratic lawmakers in Oregon are advancing a bill that would expand insurance coverage for gender-affirming care to include things like facial hair removal and Adam's apple reduction surgery. The procedures are currently considered cosmetic by insurers but seen as critical to the mental health of transitioning women. The wide-ranging bill is part of a wave of legislation in Democratic-controlled states intended to carve out safe havens for transgender people amid a conservative movement seeking to ban or limit gender-affirming care.