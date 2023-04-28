Dutch court bans sperm donor who fathered at least 550

A Dutch court has banned a man from donating any more of his sperm after he fathered at least 550 children in the Netherlands and other countries and misled prospective parents about the number of offspring he helped to conceive. A judge at The Hague District Court ordered the halt Friday in an injunction brought by the parents of a child conceived with the donor’s sperm and a foundation representing other parents. The court noted that under Dutch guidelines, sperm donors are allowed to produce a maximum of 25 children with 12 mothers and that the donor lied to prospective parents about his donation history.