Montana latest to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors

Montana has joined more than a dozen states that are banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors. Rep. Zooey Zephyr’s criticism of the bill led the transgender lawmaker to be silenced on the House floor and then removed after she encouraged protesters on Monday. Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law on Friday. The ACLU and Lambda Legal have vowed legal challenges to the ban, which is set to take effect on Oct. 1. Supporters say the ban is needed to protect minors from treatments that can permanently alter their developing bodies until they are old enough to understand the ramifications. Opponents argue the treatments are needed to treat gender dysphoria and that the ban is unconstitutional.