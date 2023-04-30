Deadly heat waves threaten older people as summer nears

As heat waves fueled by climate change arrive earlier, grow more intense and last longer, people over 60 who are more vulnerable to high temperatures are increasingly at risk of dying from heat-related causes. That’s especially true for people of color. Deaths like these are challenging community health systems, utility companies, apartment managers and local governments to better protect older people when temperatures soar. Many U.S. cities have action plans for extreme weather like heat waves, opening cooling centers and distributing bottled water to people outdoors. But many older people need personalized advice and assistance to stay safe.