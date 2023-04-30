Study points to better care for babies born to opioid users

New research shows that babies born to opioid users have shorter hospital stays when care includes more parent involvement and a quieter environment. These babies can have withdrawal symptoms because of exposure in the womb. The babies treated with the new approach were ready to go home about a week sooner and needed less medication than those who had standard care. Researchers studied the care of 1,300 newborns at 26 U.S. hospitals and reported their findings Sunday. The U.S. government funded the work as part of a program to address the opioid addiction crisis.