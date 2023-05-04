North Carolina House OKs ban on transgender youth surgeries

Transgender youth in North Carolina would have to wait until they turn 18 to receive gender-affirming surgeries under a bill advancing in the North Carolina House. House lawmakers passed the proposal 74-44 on Wednesday and sent it to the Senate. Two Democrats and all Republicans voted yes. The proposal would prohibit doctors from performing surgeries on minors to remove or alter features typical of a patient’s sex assigned at birth. Republican sponsors argued the bill will protect kids from receiving irreversible procedures before they are old enough to consent. But several transgender residents worried the restrictions would hurt youth mental health.