WHO says COVID emergency is over. So what does that mean?

The World Health Organization says COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency but the coronavirus is here to stay. The action Friday by the United Nations agency doesn’t mean much for the average person. The classification is meant to warn countries that there’s an “extraordinary” event that could pose a health threat and requires a coordinated response. Health officials say the virus isn’t going anywhere and advise people to get vaccinated, including getting booster doses if they qualify. WHO has previously declared global emergencies for outbreaks of swine flu, Zika, Ebola, polio and mpox, formerly called monkeypox. Only polio and mpox remain.