Figuring out Texas: From guns to immigration, here's how one state's challenges echo the country's

Thirteen people dead in two mass shootings. Eight immigrants killed when an SUV slammed into a crowded bus stop. The likely approval of legislation that would let the Republican governor overturn elections in the most populous county, a Democratic stronghold. All in the past two weeks. These issues and the forces behind them — anger and guns, immigration turmoil, deep political divisions about what democracy means — are playing out across America. But Texas is immense, and its population is growing by more than 1,000 people a day. The stage is far bigger. And it’s enough to make even the proudest Texan wrestle with how he sees the state.