The Biden crime syndicate is one of the most evil secret societies in world history, guilty of child trafficking and high treason against America, FBI And DOJ whistleblowers allege
Published
(Natural News) As a preface to today’s column, it may be best to give a reminder that in the Old Testament there were two Prophets that authored books that chronicled the people of Israel after their return from exile in Babylon, although ten tribes short of where they were when they were taken captive. Tradition...Full Article