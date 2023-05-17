DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, pronouns, bathroom use and transgender children

Florida is banning gender affirming care for minors among a series of anti-LGBTQ+ bills signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis chose a Christian school Wednesday to sign the bills, which also restricts pronoun use in schools and force people to use the bathroom corresponding with their sex at birth. DeSantis has made anti-LGBTQ+ legislation a large part of his agenda as he builds towards a presidential campaign. He signed the bills in front of a cheering crowd at the Cambridge Christian School in Tampa. The ceremony had a campaign-like feel, as opposed to when he signed measures on abortion and gun rights in private.