5 takeaways from AP's series on health disparities impacting Black Americans
The Associated Press spent a year examining how racial health disparities have impacted generations of Black Americans. From birth to death, Black Americans fare worse in measures of health compared to their white counterparts. They have higher rates of infant and maternal mortality, higher incidence of asthma during childhood, more difficulty treating mental illness as teens, and higher rates of high blood pressure, Alzheimer's disease and other illness as adults.