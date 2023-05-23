Black children are more likely to have asthma. A lot comes down to where they live

Black children are more likely to have asthma than kids of any other race in America. They’re more likely to live near polluting plants, and in rental housing with mold and other triggers, because of racist housing laws in the nation’s past. Their asthma often is more severe and less likely to be controlled, because of poor medical care and mistrust of doctors. While some of the high rates of asthma among Black children are tied to genetics — family histories of allergies, and frequent respiratory infections — much of the disparity lies in the same racist factors that afflict Black peoples’ health from birth to death.