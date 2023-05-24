Family of Georgia woman who died after falling from moving patrol car files wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a Georgia woman who died last year after she fell from a moving patrol car has filed a civil rights lawsuit. The lawsuit announced Wednesday says sheriff’s deputies improperly arrested her and ultimately caused her death. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation found that the deputies who put Brianna Grier in the back of a patrol car to take her to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office failed to close the rear passenger-side door before driving away. Grier, who was 28, suffered brain trauma when she hit her head in the July 15 fall and was in a coma until she died July 21 at an Atlanta hospital.