Abortion providers sue Kansas over new medication rule, longstanding waiting period

Abortion providers have sued Kansas over what they are required to tell patients before a procedure and a requirement that patients wait 24 hours to terminate their pregnancies. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in state district court says Kansas has created what the providers call a biased counseling scheme and that it has become increasingly invasive over time. They argue that they are being forced to spread medical misinformation, and that includes a new law that would require them to tell patients that a medication abortion can be reversed with a regime that major medical groups consider ineffective and dangerous. The state's most influential anti-abortion group decried the lawsuit, saying the providers would deny patients needed information.

