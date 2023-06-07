Cancer centers say US chemotherapy shortage is leading to treatment complications

U.S. cancer centers say a growing shortage of common treatments is forcing doctors to switch medications and delaying some care. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network says that nearly all of the centers it surveyed late last month were dealing with shortages of two chemotherapies. Some hospitals are no longer able to treat patients receiving carboplatin on their intended dose and schedule. Experts say the shortages developed earlier this year after a factory in India paused production following an inspection that generated concerns about quality. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has taken some steps to try to ease the shortage.