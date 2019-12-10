Supreme Court commences hearing on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

The Supreme Court on Tuesday commenced hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. 👓 View full article

