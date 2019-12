Supreme Court commences hearing on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

The Supreme Court on Tuesday commenced hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. πŸ‘“ View full article

