Supreme Court commences hearing on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
The Supreme Court on Tuesday commenced hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
