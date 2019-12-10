Tabrez Ansari lynching: Jharkhand HC grants bail to 7 of 13 accused Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 🇵🇰کرن واجد علی کیانی🇵🇰 RT @Zamankhan02: Indians Muslims hold a banner as they protest against the mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari in the Jharkhand state, in Ahmedab… 1 day ago Zaman Official⭕ Indians Muslims hold a banner as they protest against the mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari in the Jharkhand state, in… https://t.co/dPKKtWzUQ9 1 day ago Whodis On June 23, India’s NDTV channel broadcast a video showing the lynching of a 24-year-old Muslim man, Tabrez Ansari,… https://t.co/Xe2OJ8Qf31 2 days ago PeaceForAll RT @Sheel_Fighter: #SaveMuslimsMinorities A 10-minute-long video of a brutal lynching that emerged recently on Indian social media has shoc… 2 days ago