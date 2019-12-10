Tamil Nadu: Lorry driver’s daughter bags 18 medals, veterinary degree Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

She is a first generation learner whose father is a lorry driver. On Tuesday, when G Anandhi received her degree along with 18 medals for various achevements at the 21st convocation of Tamil Nadu Veterinary And Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), she and her family members couldn’t stop beaming with pride. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Sherbir Panag 🇮🇳 RT @jasuja: Daughter of a lorry driver, mom to toddler: This first graduate in her family has left Tamil Nadu in awe 25-year-old G Anandh… 3 days ago Monica Jasuja Daughter of a lorry driver, mom to toddler: This first graduate in her family has left Tamil Nadu in awe 25-year-… https://t.co/pkASgXDW59 4 days ago KusiGenre RT @Arvindh80: 25-year-old G Anandhi stood on a dias with 18 medals for academic excellence and a degree from the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and… 5 days ago Arvindh Vinayagam 25-year-old G Anandhi stood on a dias with 18 medals for academic excellence and a degree from the Tamil Nadu Veter… https://t.co/jZRZPkroTa 5 days ago Tadkodkar Tamil Nadu: Lorry driver’s daughter bags 18 medals, veterinary degree https://t.co/hCTJCW84Ye 6 days ago arun tikmani Tamil Nadu: Lorry driver’s daughter bags 18 medals, veterinary degree https://t.co/j0jw8orW5J 1 week ago