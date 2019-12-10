Global  

Tamil Nadu: Lorry driver’s daughter bags 18 medals, veterinary degree

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
She is a first generation learner whose father is a lorry driver. On Tuesday, when G Anandhi received her degree along with 18 medals for various achevements at the 21st convocation of Tamil Nadu Veterinary And Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), she and her family members couldn’t stop beaming with pride.
