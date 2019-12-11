US Congress consents to designate India's NAVIC as allied system

Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

The US Congress has consented to designate India's NAVIC as its "allied" navigational satellite system along with the Galileo of the European Union and QZSS of Japan. The Congress designates Russia's GLONASS and Chinese Beidou as a "non-allied system", and do not co-operate or exchange data with these two systems.


