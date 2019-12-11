Global  

Shiv Sena backtracks on Citizenship Bill after Congress ire

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
A day after the Shiv Sena voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Lok Sabha and faced the wrath of the Congress, its new ally in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said on Tuesday that it wanted the CAB draft to be incorporated with the suggestions it had made but were ignored while the bill was passed...
