Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

10 Things: Vikrant Massey reveals unknown facts about his life - watch Exclusive video

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Vikrant Massey is currently gearing up for the release of Chhapaak, which features Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: I feel fortunate to be part of Chhapaak: Vikrant Massey

I feel fortunate to be part of Chhapaak: Vikrant Massey 01:37

 Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey plays a pivotal role in the Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak", which is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. At the trailer launch of the film Vikant shared that he feels fortunate to be part of this film.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.