Cabinet decisions: Government approves revision in funding pattern of Delhi Metro’s priority corridors

Zee News Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday (December 11) approved the revision in the funding pattern of Delhi Metro’s three Priority Corridors of Phase IV. The three approved priority corridors of Delhi Metro are (i) Aerocity to Tughlakabad, (ii) RK Ashram to Janakpuri (West), and (iii) Mukundpur - Maujpur with sharing of land cost in the ratio of 50:50 between the centre and the Delhi government, according to a government statement. 
