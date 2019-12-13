Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani-Bhumi Pednekar starrer commercial entertainer titled 'Mr. Lele'

Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Varun Dhawan would be seen collaborating with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani which would be helmed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. The film has been announced recently but got it's of late. The Varun Dhawan-Bhumi Pednekar-Kiara Advani starrer will be called Mr. Lele. 👓 View full article

