Hero Trailer: Sivakarthikeyan takes inspiration from Shaktimaan to fight the corrupt education system

Bollywood Life Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Directed by PS Mithran, Sivakarthikeyan and Abhay Deol's Hero also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Action King Arjun and Ivana in key roles. It is set to hit the screens on December 20
