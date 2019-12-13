Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

US travel advisory for North East, urges citizens to 'exercise caution'

Sify Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): The United States has issued a travel advisory for its citizens to "exercise caution" while travelling to the states in North East India and the US government has temporarily suspended "official travel" to Assam, amid reports of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

a_way4

MakeWay4ABillionaire RT @drshamamohd: Bangladesh Foreign Minister & Home Minister cancel India visit Japanese PM cancels his visit US, Canada issue travel adv… 5 hours ago

TheBullBull

Sunil Tinani Tourism stocks will be hit badly as govt after govt is issuing advisories against travel to north east, jk and all… https://t.co/tUbse0Fl1f 2 days ago

bilalmk18

Malik Bilal 🇵🇰 RT @N_Abba_G: Citizenship Act: As protests grip North East, US issues travel advisory. #PayBack1971 #محبت_مافیا https://t.co/LwzJctgnH8 3 days ago

N_Abba_G

[email protected]® [email protected] (Offi©[email protected]£) Citizenship Act: As protests grip North East, US issues travel advisory. #PayBack1971 #محبت_مافیا https://t.co/LwzJctgnH8 3 days ago

baggakhan1234

Haroon Khan Manj RT @sadafshakil2: #UNProtectIndianMinorities Citizenship Act: As protests grip North East, US issues travel advisory https://t.co/xuTW9y0r… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.