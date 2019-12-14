Global  

`No NRC, No CAA`: Mamata Banerjee to lead statewide protests against Citizenship Act

Zee News Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
"We told them (BJP government at the Centre) not to play with fire. They say they will forcibly implement CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens). I would like to state categorically again that NRC and CAA won't be implemented in West Bengal," Mamata Banerjee said.
News video: 'Sickening concept': West Bengal Governor on CM Mamata's anti-CAA ads

'Sickening concept': West Bengal Governor on CM Mamata's anti-CAA ads 02:21

 West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar took on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Dhankar slammed government ads against Citizenship law and NRC.

sanakhan0392

sanakhan0392 RT @zorinstv: Mamata Banerjee to lead statewide protests against Citizenship Act – No NRC – No CAA https://t.co/UdBzJSfVvx #MamataBanerjee… 14 hours ago

PayelAd25111292

Payel Adhikary CAA protests continue in WB..Mamata banerjee to lead rally in south kolkata today #News18bangla See details at 10.30 am 20 hours ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Mamata Banerjee leads mega protest rally; vows not to allow NRC, CAA in Bengal: The Economic Times… https://t.co/hrELjFctva 1 day ago

bsugataES

sugata banerjee #EiSamay#Kolkata,West Bengal CM & TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee 2day will lead a rally Ambedkar statue to Gandhi s… https://t.co/eadyiFMirh 2 days ago

SumanCheeku

suman_cheeku RT @ZeeNews: 'No NRC, No CAA': Mamata Banerjee to lead statewide protests against #CitizenshipAct https://t.co/q3KKU9mwa2 3 days ago

psubham035

Subham paul RT @RealGurkanwal: #WATCH | 'No NRC, No CAA': Mamata Banerjee to lead statewide protests against.(Zee News) #CitizenshipAct | #CABProtests… 4 days ago

TheBoringTweet

The Boring Tweet. 'No NRC, No CAA': Mamata Banerjee to lead statewide protests against #CitizenshipAct https://t.co/gk5vek08Wn 4 days ago

globalxmagzine

Global X Magzine ZeeNews: 'No NRC, No CAA': Mamata Banerjee to lead statewide protests against #CitizenshipAct https://t.co/Jkl6jliaPQ 4 days ago

