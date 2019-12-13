Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests: Family reaches Assam for father’s last rites three days after leaving Delhi

Michelle Yasmeen Haq RT @freialobo: I grew up believing in a secular India, in a religious, non Hindu family. A law that excludes any religion is completely unc… 19 minutes ago

freia lobo I grew up believing in a secular India, in a religious, non Hindu family. A law that excludes any religion is compl… https://t.co/fMAdz9TojR 10 hours ago

Yash Thakare RT @prabhatkumar76: Who is instigating violence in colleges: Cong,NSUI, a Sinister WhatsApp group and anti-CAA protests.. Cong First Family… 11 hours ago

🇮🇳 Prabhat Yadav 🇮🇳 Who is instigating violence in colleges: Cong,NSUI, a Sinister WhatsApp group and anti-CAA protests.. Cong First Fa… https://t.co/CjnFTxsU3O 12 hours ago

Mohammad Imran RT @TheQuint: LIVE | An ANI reporter and a cameraperson have been assaulted outside Holy Family Hospital, in Okhla. Follow for updates: ht… 1 day ago

The Quint LIVE | An ANI reporter and a cameraperson have been assaulted outside Holy Family Hospital, in Okhla. Follow for u… https://t.co/OWRYofPMKN 1 day ago