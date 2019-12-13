Global  

Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests: Family reaches Assam for father’s last rites three days after leaving Delhi

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
It took an entrepreneur and his family three days to reach their hometown in Dibrugarh from Delhi, a two-and-a-half-hour journey by air, to conduct the last rites of his father on Friday.
 Anger grows in Indian state of Assam over controversial citizenship law that excludes Muslims.

