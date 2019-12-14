Global  

Nirmala Sitharaman among world's 100 most powerful women: Forbes

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is among the Forbes' ranking of 100 most powerful women in the world, a list topped by German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the ninth consecutive year. Other Indians in the list include HCL Corporation CEO and Executive Director Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. The...
