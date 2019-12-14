Global  

Australia to witness hottest day on record

Sify Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Canberra, Dec 14 (IANS) Australia could experience its hottest day on record next week as a severe heatwave in the country's west was set to make its way east, weather forecasters said on Saturday.
