Australia to witness hottest day on record Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Canberra, Dec 14 (IANS) Australia could experience its hottest day on record next week as a severe heatwave in the country's west was set to make its way east, weather forecasters said on Saturday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this theasianindependent Australia to witness hottest day on record https://t.co/6yoX6FJD8V 4 days ago News Karnataka Australia to witness hottest day on record next week https://t.co/SivSiqKeT0 #news #headlines https://t.co/wUDlXp4vV5 5 days ago India TV Angry summer: Australia to witness hottest day on record next week #AustraliaBurns #Australia https://t.co/kvfM9zn3Xu 5 days ago