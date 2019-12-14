Global  

Ashish Shelar demands Uddhav Thackeray to implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act without delay

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, demanding him to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state without any delay. In a letter written to Uddhav in Marathi, Shelar cited the statements by two Congress ministers against not implementing the act and requested the...
