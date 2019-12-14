Global  

PM Modi made false promises to people 6 yrs ago: Manmohan

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday alleged that his successor Narendra Modi misled the people by making "lofty promises" which he "failed" to fulfil. Addressing a mega 'Bharat Bachao' (Save India) rally at the Ramlila grounds here, the Congress leader said Modi had promised to take the country's economy to $5 trillion by 2024, double farmers' income and provide two crore new jobs every year for youths.
