PM Modi made false promises to people 6 yrs ago: Manmohan

Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday alleged that his successor Narendra Modi misled the people by making "lofty promises" which he "failed" to fulfil. Addressing a mega 'Bharat Bachao' (Save India) rally at the Ramlila grounds here, the Congress leader said Modi had promised to take the country's economy to $5 trillion by 2024, double farmers' income and provide two crore new jobs every year for youths. 👓 View full article

