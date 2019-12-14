Global  

FASTag relief: 25% of toll lanes will take cash till January 15

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Those who have not yet procured their FASTags, have got some relief for the next one month. The highways ministry on Saturday asked NHAI to take a call on the number of toll lanes where cash payment will be accepted till January 15 and their number shouldn’t be more than one-fourth of the total toll collection counters.
