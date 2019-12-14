FASTag relief: 25% of toll lanes will take cash till January 15 Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Those who have not yet procured their FASTags, have got some relief for the next one month. The highways ministry on Saturday asked NHAI to take a call on the number of toll lanes where cash payment will be accepted till January 15 and their number shouldn’t be more than one-fourth of the total toll collection counters. 👓 View full article

