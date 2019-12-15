Global  

PM Narendra Modi chairs National Ganga meet in Kanpur

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
* Kanpur:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the first meeting of the National Ganga Council here on Saturday and said that rejuvenation of the river should be a shining example of cooperative federalism. He also reviewed the progress of works under the ambitious Namami Gange project in the stretch of the river that is...
News video: PM Modi chairs National Ganga Council meeting in Kanpur

PM Modi chairs National Ganga Council meeting in Kanpur 01:45

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. T

