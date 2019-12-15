HK police foil second bomb plot in under a week Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Hong Kong, Dec 15 (IANS) Police in Hong Kong said that they foiled a second bomb plot in under a week related to the ongoing anti-government protests after officers arrested three men allegedly testing home-made devices and chemicals in a secluded area. 👓 View full article

