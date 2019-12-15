Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Citizenship act protest: Violence, arson in south Delhi; buses torched

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Violence erupted on Mathura Road in southeast Delhi following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia students who were protesting against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The protesters torched buses and a fire tender was damaged, police said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: DTC buses set on fire during protest against CAA, 2 firemen injured

DTC buses set on fire during protest against CAA, 2 firemen injured 01:31

 DTC buses set on fire during protest against CAA, 2 firemen injured

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.