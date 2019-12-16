Global  

Delhi court to pronounce verdict in Unnao rape case today

Monday, 16 December 2019
A Delhi Court on Monday (December 16) will pronounce its verdict in the Unnao rape case in which expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the main accused. The survivor was allegedly raped by the former BJP MLA in 2017 when she was a minor. 
