Jharkhand assembly election 2019: Voting for 4th phase today, 221 candidates in fray for 15 seats

Zee News Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
As many as 48 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the fourth phase of Jharkhand assembly election on Monday for 15 assembly seats with 221 candidates testing their luck in a five-phased state election.
