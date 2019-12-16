Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji: The Next Level beats all Bollywood and regional movies at the Chennai box office. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film also features Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman in key roles

You Might Like

Tweets about this Google Trends Online Chennai box office: Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji: The Next Level BEATS Venky Mama to grab the top spot | Bollywood Life https://t.co/UbvWMuV8pW 4 days ago Viral News Now Chennai box office: Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji: The Next Level BEATS Venky Mama to grab the top spot | Bollywood Life https://t.co/Z0ZxmS5qEj 4 days ago BollywoodLife Chennai box office: Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji: The Next Level BEATS Venky Mama to grab the top spot… https://t.co/uUILPe2ho7 5 days ago