Cong leader Jairam Ramesh challenges Citizenship Amendment Act in SC; plea to be heard Wednesday

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court and his plea will be heard on Wednesday. Ramesh has challenged the new law in his personal capacity. He had filed the petition on December 13.
News video: Prashant Kishor says NRC and Citizenship Act together are dangerous | Oneindia News

Prashant Kishor says NRC and Citizenship Act together are dangerous | Oneindia News 01:19

 Election strategist and JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor backtracked on his opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act sying that the National Register of Citizen and CAA together were dangerous and discriminatory. He said that the JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar also was not in favour of the NRC

