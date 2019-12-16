CAA protests: Entry, exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia metro station closed

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Jamia clashes: V-C denounces police action, says it was an unacceptable act | OneIndia News 13:06 Day after Jamia Millia Islamia witnessed violent protests, with police forcing their way on to the campus, the university's Vice Chancellor came out strongly in support of the students. She condemned the police crackdown and said the administration will file an FIR against the police entering the...